La Vinya del Senyor 5 Plaza Santa Maria

La Vinya del Senyor In buzzy El Born, across from the Santa Maria del Mar church, this tucked away wine bar carries more than 400 wines and 20 by-the-glass offerings that change every 15 days. Pair a glass of Raventos i Blanc de la Finca or a bottle of Juve y Camps Blanc de Noirs with artisan meats and cheeses.