La Urbana
661 Divisadero St
| +1 415-440-4500
Photo by Phil Dokas/Flickr
Upscale Mexican-Californian at La Urbana in San FranciscoAt La Urbana, a recent addition to the many excellent restaurants starting to populate Divisadero Street, come expecting to experience the complexity of Mexican cuisine with a modern, Californian twist.
The cantina-style Mexican food combined with the innovative talent of the La Urbana team and the fresh ingredients of the Bay Area make for some of the best upscale Mexican in San Francisco.
While this isn’t the least expensive spot for Mexican food you'll find in the city, it’s definitely one of the best—and the décor, at once antique and modern, makes La Urbana a great spot for a date or dinner with friends.
Make sure to check out their mezcal selection, one of the largest in the city.
La Urbana is open for lunch Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm; brunch on the weekends from 11 am to 2:30 pm; and dinner Sundays through Thursdays from 5:30 pm to 11 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 pm to midnight.