Classic Pueblan Mexican Food in the Mission

You can take your pick of tasty Mexican food in the Mission neighborhood of San Francisco , but if you’re looking for some of the best huevos rancheros, tortas, and enchiladas, head to La Torta Gorda on 24th Street.Opened in 2002 by Armonda Macuil, a native of the Mexican state of Puebla, La Torta Gorda serves up classic Mexican cuisine from the owner’s home state. Stop by the restaurant for a meal and try to sit on the open-air back patio.Can’t make it to La Torta Gorda in person? You can have your food delivered within the neighborhood (and at a $30 minimum) Mondays through Fridays from 9 am to 5 pm.La Torta Gorda is open Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 am to 8 pm and weekends from 8 am to 4 pm.