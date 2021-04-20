La Torta Gorda
2833 24th St
| +1 415-642-9600
Photo courtesy of La Torta Gorda
More info
Sat, Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 8pm
Classic Pueblan Mexican Food in the MissionYou can take your pick of tasty Mexican food in the Mission neighborhood of San Francisco, but if you’re looking for some of the best huevos rancheros, tortas, and enchiladas, head to La Torta Gorda on 24th Street.
Opened in 2002 by Armonda Macuil, a native of the Mexican state of Puebla, La Torta Gorda serves up classic Mexican cuisine from the owner’s home state. Stop by the restaurant for a meal and try to sit on the open-air back patio.
Can’t make it to La Torta Gorda in person? You can have your food delivered within the neighborhood (and at a $30 minimum) Mondays through Fridays from 9 am to 5 pm.
La Torta Gorda is open Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 am to 8 pm and weekends from 8 am to 4 pm.