La Torre de Papel
Calle de Filomeno Mata 6, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5510 4560
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
More info
Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm
Sat 9am - 3pm
Buy Spanish-Language Magazines and PapersImmersion, it's said, is the fastest route to fluency. Surrounding yourself with Spanish speakers and promising yourself you won't slip into English is one type of immersion; complement it with some literary immersion, too.
At La Torre de Papel, you can pick up Spanish-language magazines, books, and newspapers, not only those published in Mexico, but others from South America and Spain.
You might not understand every word, but you'll inevitably enrich your vocabulary. Plus, the multiple forms of exposure to the Spanish language will likely help you begin to feel more comfortable speaking it, too.