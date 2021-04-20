Hospitality, Senegalese Style
I’d never had an opportunity to try Senegalese food before going to La Teranga, in Columbia City. It’s a bit off the beaten path from central Seattle
, but worth the journey. The small, narrow hole-in-the-wall restaurant feels cozy and friendly when you sit down at a tiny table. The fish yassa was a tender, juicy mountain of fish and rich lemon-and-onion gravy over jasmine rice, with colorful pepper rings as garnish. The thiebou yapp was a pile of tender lamb, onions, olives, and meat gravy over jasmine rice. The owners are extremely friendly and happy to explain unfamiliar menu items (which, in our case, was everything). Prices are moderate, about $15 at lunch, but for a totally new culinary experience, it’s a bargain.