Seafood at La Tasca

Where do the locals go to enjoy delicacies from the sea? La Tasca restaurant has a menu of Spanish seafood tapas and Mediterranean. Try the seafood paella, fried calamari, clams and "Langostinos de La Tasca," shrimp wrapped in pancetta in a mustard and honey sauce. Owned by a husband and wife team, La Tasca has a fun vibe, friendly service and a great location on Mendoza 's Plaza Espana. Montevideo 117; +54 261 423 3466