La Sultana Hotel

403 Rue de La Kasbah، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
| +212 5243-88008
Surf and Stay in Marrakech Marrakech Morocco
Surf and Stay in Marrakech

The tiny coastal village of Oualidia’s low-key vibe makes it a popular retreat from Marrakech as well as the go-to spot for surfers—novice or otherwise. La Sultana, set against the flamingo-dotted Oualidia lagoon, has 11 rooms and suites that showcase Moroccan craftsmanship with marble floors, terra-cotta tile work, and sandstone ceilings. Last year the hotel added an ornate tree house that overlooks the lagoon. Spend the day lounging on the hotel’s private stretch of beach or at the pool. The lagoon’s famous oysters are a staple on the seafood-centric restaurant menu.

From $355. This appeared in the March/April 2014 issue. La Sultana can be booked through Boutique Souk.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

