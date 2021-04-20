A Peaceful Retreat on Omaha Beach

La Sapinière is a cozy hideaway on Omaha Beach with the friendliest of staffs and a lively restaurant filled with locals, sometimes live music, and delicious fresh seafood. My fiancé and I stayed there for three nights on our trip to Normandy and, aside from it being the perfect location so that we could step out onto Omaha Beach every morning and every night and appreciate where we were and all that we had learned that day in touring the area, it was one of the best hotels we've stayed in while in Europe. The rooms are impeccably clean, well decorated (but with no frills; after all, it is a beach resort), and comfortable. In fact, it was the largest rooms I've had this side of the Atlantic and it even had a patio area with beach chairs to enjoy the lovely Normande weather. More importantly, in my opinion, their restaurant is to die for. It's warm and homey with a fire roaring in the corner. Moreover, the food is fantastic! We stuffed ourselves every night on whelks, langoustines, mussels, and fresh French bread. We also greatly enjoyed their local cider and, of course, several desserts! Usually ones to explore the area and try as many local hang outs as possible, we couldn't pull ourselves away from this restaurant and ate here three times. If I'm lucky enough to return to Normandy, I will stay at La Sapinière again without question.



For more on my trip to Normandy: http://leaping14.wordpress.com/2014/04/29/normandy-ok-lets-go/