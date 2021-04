La Route du Cidre Lieu Labbé, 14340 La Houblonnière, France

Calvados Tasting - An Apple A Day Drive through the countryside enjoying the green rolling hills of Normandy along the Cider Route. You’ll be able to stop and do plenty of Calvados tasting. Calvados (apple brandy) is made when apples are harvested and pressed into a juice that is fermented into a dry cider. It is then distilled into brandy. After two years aging in oak casks, it can be sold as Calvados. The longer it is aged, the smoother the drink becomes.