La Rochelle La Rochelle, France

Wander the Waterfront of La Rochelle La Rochelle is a bustling seaside town in Northwest France. It's well worth spending a relaxed day wandering the streets of this French coastal city, on the Bay of Biscay.



Walk along the Vieux Port, the heart of the city, and stop for an ice cream at one of the many covered terraces along the way.



There's plenty to do in this historic city: museums, art galleries, shopping, even an aquarium. But there's nowhere better to be on a sunny day, than a harbour-side terrace, watching the world go by.



For a taste of the region's best seafood products, visit La Belle-Iloise, where canned sardines are taken to a whole new level.



