Belmond La Résidence Phou Vao

Luang Prabang, Laos
Website
You’d be hard-pressed to find a more romantic property than Belmond La Résidence Phou Vao. Tucked away in a quiet hillside neighborhood that’s just a 20-minute walk from the heart of Luang Prabang and spread across three acres of lush grounds, the tranquil boutique resort is a maze of foliage-fringed paths illuminated at night with flickering lanterns. The 34 guest rooms speak the same love language with locally sourced materials, including low wooden tables and Laotian pottery and basketry, as well as stylish comforts like canopy beds, terrazzo bath tubs, and huge balconies with views of the gardens or city center below. When you’re not spending your days trekking from temple to wat, hole up in the spa, where traditional herbal steam baths are guaranteed to soothe sore limbs. Then dine on Franco-Laotian delicacies under the stars in the garden at the elegant on-site restaurant.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

