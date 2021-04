Cementerio General

Chilean presidents, writers, artists, and legends are buried in this extensive cemetery crisscrossed by tree-lined avenues. Its different sections, which reflect divisions among Chilean society itself, hold everything from a potter’s field to ornate marble mausoleums that are as large as houses and all but groan beneath allegorical sculptures and gold leaf inscriptions. A variety of tours focus on different subjects ranging from the history of the cemetery to aspects of contemporary Chile . Nighttime tours are also available.