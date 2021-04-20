Where are you going?
La Quemada

México 54 Km 34, 99500 Villanueva, Zac., Mexico
Website
| +52 492 922 5085
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

A northern outpost of Mesoamerican high culture lies in the Mexican state of Zacatecas. The precolombian hilltop ruins contain a pyramid, ballcourt, palace and many other structures. The site may have been a Toltec outpost that traded southern goods with more nomadic groups to the north. The existence of this type of archaeological site in Zacatecas came as a suprise to me and I was very impressed by the size of the place.
The ruins of La Quemada occupy a strategic hilltop location in Zacatecas, Mexico. The site is believed to be a Toltec trading outpost at the frontier of ancient Mesoamerica and was prone to attacks from warrior nomads from the north.
La Quemada had a large indoor and outboor market area, which must have been very cosmopoltian. The location must have attracted traders from wide areas of Mesoamerica exchanging southern goods for northern goods.
