La Quemada A northern outpost of Mesoamerican high culture lies in the Mexican state of Zacatecas. The precolombian hilltop ruins contain a pyramid, ballcourt, palace and many other structures. The site may have been a Toltec outpost that traded southern goods with more nomadic groups to the north. The existence of this type of archaeological site in Zacatecas came as a suprise to me and I was very impressed by the size of the place.