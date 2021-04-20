Where are you going?
La Posada Hotel

1701 N Park Dr, Winslow, AZ 86047, USA
| +1 928-289-4638
Developed by Fred Harvey—whose railway eatery company inspired Judy Garland’s The Harvey Girls—La Posada houses the famed Turquoise Room restaurant. Sleeping quarters furnished with Zapotec rugs and handcrafted beds offer views of vineyards and gardens. Guests can reach La Posada by Amtrak; get off at the Winslow stop.

From $109. (928) 289-4366. This appeared in the May/June 2012 issue. See more railway hotels.
By Robin Cherry , AFAR Contributor

