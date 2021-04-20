La Posada del Jamón
Ruta 92 Km 13, M5565 Vista Flores, Mendoza, Argentina
| +54 2622 49-2053
Photo courtesy of La Posada del Jamón
More info
Sat, Sun 12pm - 4:30pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 3pm
The House of HamLa Posada del Jamón is a family-run restaurant in the Uco Valley that specializes in ham and pork dishes. They have an expansive wine cellar with over 200 labels including Monteviejo, O' Fournier, and Salentein. They also harvest their Del Tal Palo house wine on property. Their cured ham has the same quality and flavor of the famous Iberia hams. You'll be able to dine on any cut of pork you desire. Start with a "picada" of ham, salami, and homemade bread then try the pork milanesa with a side of applesauce (which is hard to find in Argentina), pork ribs, or a pork asado.
In addition to the restaurant and winery, La Posada del Jamon has a small inn and artisan shop. They sell regional crafts made for the kitchen: mugs, pitchers, marble vessels, and fine cutlery. As well as delicate silver designs and leather boots and wallets. Ruta 92, Km. 13, Vista Flores, Uco Valley, Mendoza; laposadaj@hotmail.com; +54 0262 249 2053