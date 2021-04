Live Music in a Cosy Belgian Cellar

It may not look like much from outside, but the Porte Noir (the Black door) is one of Brussels best spots to see live music. Enter past the wrought iron dragon, descend into the cellar of this Celtic pub, and sample from the extensive Belgian beer and whiskey menu. The atmosphere is cosy and casual. Live music performances include Irish/Celtic tunes and bands from around Europe. Monthly live events also feature delicious meals by local catering favourite La Britannique.