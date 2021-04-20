La Plage Casadelmar
Benedettu, 20137 Lecci, France
| +33 4 95 71 02 30
Photo courtesy of La Plage Casadelmar
La Plage Casadelmar: Private Beach Digs in CorsicaA private beach edged with pine trees and dotted with woven grass parasols lures guests to La Plage Casadelmar. Opened in 2012, the 15-room hotel offers a quiet respite from buzzy Porto-Vecchio. The hotel’s outdoor terrace bar is the gathering point for sunset cocktails, then guests spill over to the restaurant to dine on Mediterranean fare such as spit-roasted lamb and grilled seafood. French architect Jean-François Bodin used natural materials such as volcanic rock and 300-year-old oak for the hotel’s exterior; inside, bright turquoise chairs and driftwood-brown walls reflect the colors of the Corsican landscape. From $695.
This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue.