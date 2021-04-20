La Pistoche Swimming Pool & Bar
Ban Phong Pheng Village, ເມືອງຫຼວງພະບາງ 06000, Laos
| +856 20 54 321 843
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 8pm
OasisSouth East Asia is hot and humid. So finding this little Swimming pool and bar was a lifesaver when my wife and I were traveling through Luang Prabang, Laos.
We walked from central Luang P. but if it is too hot or you're not up for the exercise take a tuk-tuk.
The pool is located in the Ban Phone Pheng Village, from the main street in LP (where the night market is located), keep walking past the post office and continue for roughly 10 minutes. Turn left at a Shell Station and continue walking straight for a few blocks, before taking the first street on your right. Walk up a small hill and take your first left (at this point you should start seeing La Pistoche signs). Continue walking for 5 minutes and La Pistoche is on the left.
The Lao-lao (traditional Lao moonshine) Mojito will make your walk well worth it (I also recommend walking because you will get to see how Lao people live, as you have to walk through a smaller neighborhood).
Entrance for the pool is 20,000 kips (roughly $2.50) and most of the cocktails are double that. They also serve smoothies and snacks if you need nourishment. The place is kid-friendly and they even play English movies on some evenings (http://www.lapistoche.com/index.php/directions).