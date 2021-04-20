Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

LA PEPICA

Passeig de Neptú, 6, BAJO;DUP 6-8, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain
Website
| +34 963 71 03 66
PAELLA AT LA PEPICA Valencia Spain
Hemingway's beach front legend Valencia Spain
PAELLA AT LA PEPICA Valencia Spain
Hemingway's beach front legend Valencia Spain

More info

Sun - Sat 1pm - 4pm
Mon - Sat 8:30pm - 11:30pm

PAELLA AT LA PEPICA

Even if time was limited, you cannot go to Valencia without trying their traditional Paella!  La Pepica is a restaurant right on the sea side with amazing views of the Mediterranean, friendly atmosphere, and a killer paella.

By Rosa Manocchio

More Recommendations

Qin Xie
over 6 years ago

Hemingway's beach front legend

Hemingway talked about this place in his books. It was one of the many places he's rested his feet but it's still a favourite with locals and tourists alike.

The food is simple, but sometimes that's all you need.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30