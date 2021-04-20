LA PEPICA
Passeig de Neptú, 6, BAJO;DUP 6-8, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain
| +34 963 71 03 66
More info
Sun - Sat 1pm - 4pm
Mon - Sat 8:30pm - 11:30pm
PAELLA AT LA PEPICA
Even if time was limited, you cannot go to Valencia without trying their traditional Paella! La Pepica is a restaurant right on the sea side with amazing views of the Mediterranean, friendly atmosphere, and a killer paella.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Hemingway's beach front legend
Hemingway talked about this place in his books. It was one of the many places he's rested his feet but it's still a favourite with locals and tourists alike.
The food is simple, but sometimes that's all you need.
The food is simple, but sometimes that's all you need.