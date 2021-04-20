La Peña del Colorado [CLOSED]
3657 Güemes
| +54 11 4822-1038
A Taste of the Country in the Big CityIt's easy to forget it when you're standing in the center of bustling, cosmopolitan Buenos Aires, but most of Argentina is farmland. And unless you have the time to venture into the wilds of Patagonia - or just take a side trip to an estancia (ranch) - you're likely going to miss out on a taste of the country's proud rural tradition.
Not to worry - right in the middle of Palermo, there's a peña, a sort of regional music venue where you can hear live music and sample dishes from Argentina's more far-flung provinces. It's one of several such clubs in town. Order the locro (a hearty Andean corn stew), try some yerba mate, listen to some Chamamé (folk music from the northeast) - and don't be surprised if a couple of real-life gauchos are seated at the table beside yours.