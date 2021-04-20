Avenida Yaxchilán
After dark, locals and tourists alike gather on this avenue. Here, you’ll see a blend of affordable downtown hotels side by side dimly lit dive bars, but the street is mostly known for its colorful eateries serving authentic Mexican food: Los Arcos has live rock bands and classic bar chow, La Parrilla boasts mariachis and tasty tacos al pastor
, and Perico’s provides lively entertainment and music. Ambling up and down the sidewalk, you’ll spot vendors selling roses to couples, friends on a tear, and mariachi bands in search of the next gig.