Avenida Yaxchilán

Av Yaxchilán, 2 de Febrero, 29086 Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chis., Mexico
Avenida Yaxchilán Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico

Avenida Yaxchilán

After dark, locals and tourists alike gather on this avenue. Here, you’ll see a blend of affordable downtown hotels side by side dimly lit dive bars, but the street is mostly known for its colorful eateries serving authentic Mexican food: Los Arcos has live rock bands and classic bar chow, La Parrilla boasts mariachis and tasty tacos al pastor, and Perico’s provides lively entertainment and music. Ambling up and down the sidewalk, you’ll spot vendors selling roses to couples, friends on a tear, and mariachi bands in search of the next gig.
By Laura Winfrey , AFAR Local Expert
