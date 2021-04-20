Where are you going?
La Paparrucha

R. Dom Pedro V 18 - 20, 1250-094 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 342 5333
Sat, Sun 12:30pm - 11:30pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 11:30pm

What a view! When this restaurant opened its doors in 1998, it was the first in Lisbon to serve Argentine food. Nowadays it also serves grilled fish and pasta.

It has a terrace and a bar, where you can listen to tango music and drink a mate tea. For one of the best tables, make a reservation or go early.

After dinner and a few minutes' walk, you are at Bairro Alto, where you can enjoy an after-dinner drink. Or, go to Principe Real and have a cocktail at Pavilhão Chinês.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

