La Paparrucha

Argentine Cuisine in Lisbon

What a view! When this restaurant opened its doors in 1998, it was the first in Lisbon to serve Argentine food. Nowadays it also serves grilled fish and pasta.It has a terrace and a bar, where you can listen to tango music and drink a mate tea. For one of the best tables, make a reservation or go early.After dinner and a few minutes' walk, you are at Bairro Alto, where you can enjoy an after-dinner drink. Or, go to Principe Real and have a cocktail at Pavilhão Chinês.