La Pagoda
Av. 5 de Mayo 10, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5510 1122
Sun - Sat 7am - 1am
24-Hour Eats in the Mexican CapitalPlease don't swing by this 24-hour spot thinking you're going to satisfy your Chinese food craving; despite the fact that its name might suggest it specializes in Asian fare, it's actually a Mexican restaurant.
La Pagoda is an old-school, diner-type place, with nothing fancy to recommend it, but its fair prices, its reliable service, and its extensive menu make it a popular spot among locals, who also like this spot for a simple pop-in-and-out café con leche.