La Neta

15 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
Website
| +1 503-770-0500
La Neta Portland Oregon United States

More info

Sun - Thur 7am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 7am - 12am

La Neta

Joshua McFadden (Ava Gene’s, Tusk) is one of Portland’s highest profile chefs, so when he opens a new restaurant, the city can’t help but take notice. La Neta is his buzziest project yet: a restaurant inside the new Hoxton Hotel at the gates of Chinatown, one of downtown’s last remaining ungentrified areas. If anyone can help in the transformation, it’s McFadden and his magic touch. La Neta is McFadden’s first foray into Mexican—or as he calls it, “Mexican-inspired” dining, serving up everything from cochinita pibil to queso fundido. The bright space and green banquettes are perfect spots to post up on a dreary weekday, of which Portland has more than its fair share.
By Alexander Basek , AFAR Local Expert

