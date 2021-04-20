La Neta
Joshua McFadden (Ava Gene’s, Tusk) is one of Portland’s highest profile chefs, so when he opens a new restaurant, the city can’t help but take notice. La Neta is his buzziest project yet: a restaurant inside the new Hoxton Hotel at the gates of Chinatown, one of downtown’s last remaining ungentrified areas. If anyone can help in the transformation, it’s McFadden and his magic touch. La Neta is McFadden’s first foray into Mexican—or as he calls it, “Mexican-inspired” dining, serving up everything from cochinita pibil
to queso fundido
. The bright space and green banquettes are perfect spots to post up on a dreary weekday, of which Portland
has more than its fair share.