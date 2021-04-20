La Maison de Lucie
44 Rue des Capucins, 14600 Honfleur, France
| +33 2 31 14 40 40
Photo courtesy of La Maison de Lucie
La Maison de LucieAs one of France’s more beautiful towns, Honfleur is rife with delightful lodgings. La Maison de Lucie, however, remains a cut above the rest, not only for its exceptionally warm service, but also for its discreet charm and peaceful atmosphere. Right in the heart of town, the 18th-century manor house sits on a quiet street, surrounded by an airy courtyard that makes for the perfect place to escape the bustle of high season.
Guests can choose from nine rooms (with brightly colored walls, wood paneling, and tiled bathrooms), two suites (one with views of the courtyard, the other a loft-style space under the eaves), and the Pavilion (a private, 18th-century structure in the courtyard, complete with a fireplace). When not out exploring the town, cozy up by the open fire in the lounge, have a cup of tea among the flowers in the courtyard, or head to the intimate spa, housed in the vaulted cellar with its exposed brick walls and stained glass windows.