La Macarena La Macarena, Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia

Macarena district, Bogotá The Macarena district is the center of the city’s art scene. La Peluquería not only offers edgy haircuts but also exhibits contemporary paintings. At the Alonso Garcés Galería (pictured), installations and photographs decorate a former church. After your art hop, pair tri-tip carpaccio with rioja at the restaurant Donostia. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of Alonso Garcés Galería