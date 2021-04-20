La Lumiere du Mile End
214 Rue Bernard O, Montréal, QC H2T 2K4, Canada
| +1 514-658-4949
Sun - Sat 11am - 8pm
A Lack of Carnage on a Vegan AfternoonA cozy, intimate vegan restaurant right across the street from Montreal's best indie bookshop. A great place to sit down for a bite and thumb through your new book, if you ask me.
The menu has a number of exciting options, though I was quite partial to the apple tea, maple syrup and cinnamon sippy I was served—piping hot, no less. I had to stop at three or risk sugar crashing my system.
I even picked up a few Australian curse words from the cook, so that was fun.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Munch a Mexican Vegan Burger
I've shared with you the restaurant, but I thought I should show you the burger. Show, and not share. I wouldn't give anyone a bite of this burger, even if they begged.
This is the first Mexican vegan burger I have devoured, and it was a treat. It paired beautifully with my apple tea, maple syrup and cinnamon smoothie (don't ask me how), and fueled me just enough to continue my exploring.
