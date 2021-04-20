La Lumiere du Mile End

Munch a Mexican Vegan Burger

I've shared with you the restaurant, but I thought I should show you the burger. Show, and not share. I wouldn't give anyone a bite of this burger, even if they begged.



This is the first Mexican vegan burger I have devoured, and it was a treat. It paired beautifully with my apple tea, maple syrup and cinnamon smoothie (don't ask me how), and fueled me just enough to continue my exploring.