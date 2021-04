La Lumiere du Mile End

A Lack of Carnage on a Vegan Afternoon

A cozy, intimate vegan restaurant right across the street from Montreal 's best indie bookshop. A great place to sit down for a bite and thumb through your new book, if you ask me.The menu has a number of exciting options, though I was quite partial to the apple tea, maple syrup and cinnamon sippy I was served—piping hot, no less. I had to stop at three or risk sugar crashing my system.I even picked up a few Australian curse words from the cook, so that was fun.