La Lumiere du Mile End

214 Rue Bernard O, Montréal, QC H2T 2K4, Canada
Website
| +1 514-658-4949
Sun - Sat 11am - 8pm

A Lack of Carnage on a Vegan Afternoon

A cozy, intimate vegan restaurant right across the street from Montreal's best indie bookshop. A great place to sit down for a bite and thumb through your new book, if you ask me.

The menu has a number of exciting options, though I was quite partial to the apple tea, maple syrup and cinnamon sippy I was served—piping hot, no less. I had to stop at three or risk sugar crashing my system.

I even picked up a few Australian curse words from the cook, so that was fun.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

Flash Parker
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Munch a Mexican Vegan Burger

I've shared with you the restaurant, but I thought I should show you the burger. Show, and not share. I wouldn't give anyone a bite of this burger, even if they begged.

This is the first Mexican vegan burger I have devoured, and it was a treat. It paired beautifully with my apple tea, maple syrup and cinnamon smoothie (don't ask me how), and fueled me just enough to continue my exploring.

