La Locanda in Centro
81 Via Domenico Fiasella
| +39 010 869 3922
More info
Mon - Fri 12pm - 3pm
Mon - Sat 6:30pm - 11pm
Try the horse, if you feel courageousHorse meat is actually quite normal in most of the provinces in northern Italy, and is available for dinner at La Locanda in Centro. If you are interested in trying it while visiting Italy, this is a great restaurant in which to give it a whirl - it can be cooked somewhat to order, and comes with delicious vegetable side dishes.
If you are not up for horse, though, Locanda offers many other game meat options (Ligurian staples like wild boar and rabbit, and even exotic choices like alligator and kangaroo) in a warm, clubby atmosphere. On my last visit, I had the filet of Zebra, which was quite interesting. Located about ten minutes from the old city, it is good to take a cab here at night.