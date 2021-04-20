Kayak the La Jolla caves

There are about seven sea caves located in the La Jolla cove. Kayaking is one of the best ways to see these caves, except for the Sunny Jim cave- which is accessible by land. The water can be clear enough to see some wildlife from the kayak without snorkeling, but not always.



There are several kayaking companies found right next to La Jolla Shores, a beach that borders the La Jolla caves. You can either take a tour with a group or just rent a kayak and do your own exploring. If you already have kayaking experience, you will probably enjoy to just rent a kayak and go out on your own.



You can see leopard sharks, sea lions, dolphins, bright orange girabaldi- the CA state fish, stingrays and other kinds of ocean life.



Tip: If you decide on a tour- the most interesting are the kayak-snorkeling tours. Where you kayak out to the caves, drop anchor and then snorkel.



Also, if you are prone to sea sickness don't go out when there are swells without your medicine. Call early morning on the day of your trip to check for visibility and swells- with low visibility in the water, you won't see much.