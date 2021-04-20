La Jolla
La Jolla, San Diego, CA, USA
The Jewel of San DiegoLa Jolla, or "Jewel City," takes up about seven miles of coastline in San Diego. It is an affluent neighborhood with a lot to explore. The famous Children's Pool is where you can now find dozens of seals basking in the sun. The nation's largest underwater park is here, as well as a popular local surfing hangout: http://www.sandiego.com/beaches/windansea-beach
A lot of shopping is found along Prospect St., including a map museum: http://www.afar.com/highlights/before-google-maps-there-were-dot-dot-dot-maps?context=wanderlist&context_id=19348
There are several water adventure shops where you can rent paddle boards, wetsuits, diving or snorkel equipment, kayaks or anything else you may need to enjoy the ocean! Torrey Pines offers hiking: http://www.afar.com/highlights/beautiful-views-of-the-ocean-and-sage-scented-breezes?context=wanderlist&context_id=20765
Tip: With just one road in and out, be prepared for traffic during rush hour and on weekends.
almost 7 years ago
Kayak the La Jolla caves
There are about seven sea caves located in the La Jolla cove. Kayaking is one of the best ways to see these caves, except for the Sunny Jim cave- which is accessible by land. The water can be clear enough to see some wildlife from the kayak without snorkeling, but not always.
There are several kayaking companies found right next to La Jolla Shores, a beach that borders the La Jolla caves. You can either take a tour with a group or just rent a kayak and do your own exploring. If you already have kayaking experience, you will probably enjoy to just rent a kayak and go out on your own.
You can see leopard sharks, sea lions, dolphins, bright orange girabaldi- the CA state fish, stingrays and other kinds of ocean life.
Tip: If you decide on a tour- the most interesting are the kayak-snorkeling tours. Where you kayak out to the caves, drop anchor and then snorkel.
Also, if you are prone to sea sickness don't go out when there are swells without your medicine. Call early morning on the day of your trip to check for visibility and swells- with low visibility in the water, you won't see much.
almost 7 years ago
If you want to have a picture perfect date; with amazing views of the ocean, perfect flowers along the sidewalk, and freshly cut grass (always) then you have come to the right spot. La Jolla gives tourists and locals an appreciation for a beautifully manicured village. You can't go wrong with the shops and restaurants located on Prospect but expect to pay for it. Grabbing a sandwich from The Sandwhich shop and setting up on the lawn or the beach is a great way to appreciate the beauty that is La Jolla.
almost 7 years ago
