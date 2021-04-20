La Isla La Isla

Walk Backwards off a Waterfall In Mindo I decided to try canyoning, which is walking down a waterfall. At the top of the narrow muddy jungle trail next to the falls a guide strapped me into a harness and put me on a rope. He showed me how to belay myself with my dominant hand, stressed the “sit back, legs wide” rule of rappelling and then took me to the edge of the 80-foot waterfall and I walked off. Once off the cliff I was actually in the waterfall with millions of gallons of water falling into my eyes. I tried to remember to release the rope bit by bit with my right hand then sit back until my legs were parallel to the ground. I straightened my knees and furiously tried to find somewhere to put my feet so I could walk down the side of the cliff. At the bottom of the fall, I had the most extreme adrenaline jitters, shaky hands and knees and had to sit down.