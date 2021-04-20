La Grotta
529 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219, USA
| +1 804-644-2466
More info
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2pm
Mon - Sat 5pm - 9:30pm
Close Your Eyes and You're Dining in Northern ItalyIn Richmond, Virginia on the cobblestone East Cary Street you'll find La Grotta Ristorante. The savory dishes served in the restaurant are fresh and homemade. You feel as though you are in Italy (the cuisine is Northern Italian).
The meals are beautifully presented and taste as good as they look. Four-, five-, and six-course meals are offered and are very popular with the local residents. They are a very good deal . The wine list is extensive and offers excellent choices, and don't forget to sample their yummy deserts especially their own tiramisu.
The owners and staff are happy, friendly professionals. When in Richmond, I try to make this one of my restaurants choices.
Reservations are recommended!