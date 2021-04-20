Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

La Grotta

529 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219, USA
Website
| +1 804-644-2466
Close Your Eyes and You're Dining in Northern Italy Richmond Virginia United States

More info

Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2pm
Mon - Sat 5pm - 9:30pm

Close Your Eyes and You're Dining in Northern Italy

In Richmond, Virginia on the cobblestone East Cary Street you'll find La Grotta Ristorante. The savory dishes served in the restaurant are fresh and homemade. You feel as though you are in Italy (the cuisine is Northern Italian).

The meals are beautifully presented and taste as good as they look. Four-, five-, and six-course meals are offered and are very popular with the local residents. They are a very good deal . The wine list is extensive and offers excellent choices, and don't forget to sample their yummy deserts especially their own tiramisu.

The owners and staff are happy, friendly professionals. When in Richmond, I try to make this one of my restaurants choices.

Reservations are recommended!
By Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points