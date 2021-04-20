Where are you going?
4-5 Plaza del Triunfo
Website
Does La Giralda, the bell tower of the cathedral, look familiar? The Almohad design of the tower, a minaret repurposed when the Christians took Seville back from the Moors, inspired the designs of Chicago’s Wrigley Building, the Biltmore Hotel in Miami and the Ferry Building in San Francisco, among many other grand buildings. Thirty-five ramps, built wide and tall enough so that two horses can pass each other, lead to the top, where spectacular views reward the effort of the climb.
By Ann Shields , AFAR Staff

La Giralda

October 25th, 2009

We had amassed a few points with various rewards programs and booked most of our hotels on this Andalucia trip with those points.

When we arrived to our first destination, Eme Catedral, we were jet lagged but impressed. That evening when we finally got around to the rooftop decks (yes there were a series of them), were presented with La Giralda in all her glory.

The next day I did get to poke around the Real Alcazar right at the end of the day...with the best light. But that is a different entry.

