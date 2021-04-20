La Giralda

October 25th, 2009



We had amassed a few points with various rewards programs and booked most of our hotels on this Andalucia trip with those points.



When we arrived to our first destination, Eme Catedral, we were jet lagged but impressed. That evening when we finally got around to the rooftop decks (yes there were a series of them), were presented with La Giralda in all her glory.



The next day I did get to poke around the Real Alcazar right at the end of the day...with the best light. But that is a different entry.