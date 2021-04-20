Where are you going?
La Gacilly

La Gacilly, France
A Visit to France's Largest Open-Air Photography Festival

While most people visit Brittany for crêpes, sea air and historical landmarks, I've got my eye on Peuples et Nature à La Glacilly, the largest open-air photography festival in all of France. This year it celebrates its 10th anniversary and will likely attract some 2 million visitors, passionate about photography and the work of international photographers. Their work addresses ethical and environmental issues as well as questions of sustainability.

The festival runs through September 30th and is definitely worth a stop should you find yourself in or near Brittany in early fall!
By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

