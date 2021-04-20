Where are you going?
La Foresteria Serego Alighieri

277 Via Giare
+39 045 770 3622
Wine from where Dante Alighieri Once Stayed

Twenty minutes from the center of Verona lies its mountainous wine region, Valpolicella, "Valley of the Many Cellars." It's known, above all, for its Amarone. Amarone is a ruby wine, typically of full, velvety mouthfeel, that uses three times as many grapes as most other wines.

During his exile, the famous poet Dante Alighieri spent time in the villa now known as Serego Alighieri, which his son Pietro later bough to start making wine. His descendants currently age Amarone in oak for two years and then in cherry oak for four months.

You can taste the wines and tour the estate, including the fruttaio, the loft where grapes are dried with the Appassimento technique. But you can also spend the night, and maybe even take a cooking class to learn more about the local foods and wine pairings.
By Dwiveck Custodio , AFAR Local Expert

