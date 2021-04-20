Where are you going?
La Feria

PLAZA MAYOR CENTRO DE, Cusco 08000, Peru
+51 986 609 388
La Feria Peru

La Feria

La Feria, patterned after traditional picanterías, serves up down-home dishes in contemporary ways that appeal to all palates. You’ll find regional recipes from different areas of Peru, including quinoa soup, guinea pig, stuffed peppers, ceviche, ají de gallina, lomo saltado and slow-cooked ribs. The dining room is bright and cheerful, the staff friendly, and you’ll be welcomed by a sampling of the restaurant’s own delicious chicha. With typical music in the background and the Plaza de Armas—often the backdrop for parades and troupes of dancers—below, you dive deep into the real Peru, despite the foreign diners around you.
By Evan Upchurch , AFAR Local Expert

