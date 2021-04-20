La Fabrique à Gâteaux
34 Rue des Vinaigriers, 75010 Paris, France
| +33 9 83 26 68 02
Wed - Sun 11am - 7:45pm
Cookies and Cake by the Canal Saint MartinHazelnut cookies, soft cherry cakes and mixed berry financiers are among the sweet confections prepared daily at La Fabrique à Gâteaux on the ever-popular rue des Vinaigriers, just off of the Canal St. Martin. The charming little bakery is run and owned by two former assistants to the renowned pastry chef Gérard Mulot - the experience evidently paid off. Their sweets are as delicious as they are colorful.
Pick up a few treats and sit along the canal for your afternoon snack.