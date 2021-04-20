La Estancia de Cafayate RN40 Km. 4340, A4427 Cafayate, Salta, Argentina

Picture this Pulpo Jonathan Cartwright's Muse is legitimately one of the finest restaurants anywhere in the world, and worth visiting (three or four or five times) during your stay at Grace Cafayate. But the Estancia de Cafayate property has more than one trick up its sleeve; I was incredibly impressed by the food at the Clubhouse, where, in the rustically elegant dining room that pays homage to Cafayate's Andean roots, I dined on the most delicious octopus I've ever tasted, sample more Argentinian wine than I knew existed, and generally carried on in gastronomic bliss until the chef shut the lights off and told me to hop back on my golf cart and head home.