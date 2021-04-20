Where are you going?
La Estancia de Cafayate

RN40 Km. 4340, A4427 Cafayate, Salta, Argentina
Website
| +54 3868 42-8707
Picture this Pulpo Cafayate Argentina

Jonathan Cartwright's Muse is legitimately one of the finest restaurants anywhere in the world, and worth visiting (three or four or five times) during your stay at Grace Cafayate. But the Estancia de Cafayate property has more than one trick up its sleeve; I was incredibly impressed by the food at the Clubhouse, where, in the rustically elegant dining room that pays homage to Cafayate's Andean roots, I dined on the most delicious octopus I've ever tasted, sample more Argentinian wine than I knew existed, and generally carried on in gastronomic bliss until the chef shut the lights off and told me to hop back on my golf cart and head home.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

