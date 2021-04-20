La Dolce Vita Bakery 316 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA

Sweet Temptations If you want to satisfy a sweet tooth after a walk on the boardwalk, La Dolce Vita Bakery is the perfect spot. When I was there, the salted-caramel napoleon looked too good to pass up. The light, salty-sweet pastry cream complemented the layers of moist chocolate cake, and a cappuccino balanced out the sweetness perfectly. In addition to a seasonal rotation of delectable treats, this family-run bakery serves a variety of sandwiches and salads. Stop by on Sunday mornings for a "dossant," a version of the popular doughnut-croissant hybrid.