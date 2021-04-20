BIG Cocktails

At La Distillerie, the drinks are strong AND giant. Served in mason jars, whichever cocktail you choose from the book-length menu can be served in a regular or "grand" mason jar.



The space is dimly lit and inviting, a little out of the way of the main bar lined streets nearby in the Latin Quarter. Cocktails were perfectly mixed and the menu will guide you on the strength, acidity or sweetness of the drink with nifty little scales by each drink - so you can't go wrong!

