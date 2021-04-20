Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

La Distillerie

2047 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2H 1J7, Canada
Website
| +1 514-448-2461
Mason Jar Cocktails Montreal Canada
Shake, Shake, Shake Montreal Canada
BIG Cocktails Montreal Canada
Mason Jar Cocktails Montreal Canada
Shake, Shake, Shake Montreal Canada
BIG Cocktails Montreal Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 4pm - 3am

Mason Jar Cocktails

Few things make me happier than a good cocktail with friends after a long, hot day. Especially when said cocktail is inventive, delicious, and massive in size.

La Distillerie, with four locations throughout Montreal (my favorite being on Mont Royal Avenue), serves yummy concoctions that only the bartender knows the secret to.

I strongly recommend the Pouding Chomeur for a bit of local flavor: Amarula liqueur, Galliano Liqueur, a locally made whiskey-maple syrup liqueur, egg white, maple syrup, and milk (with a typically Canadian maple cookie).
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Flash Parker
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Shake, Shake, Shake

I should begin with a warning, or at least a disclaimer: while one giant Mason jar filled with boozy goodness may seem like a great idea, four jars filled with your favorite libation may lead to a grim morning after.

La Distillerie serves creative libations, and I'm particularly fond of From Smoke 'til Dawn, and the always tenable Chupa Chupa.

Get to La Distillerie early, or risk waiting in line.
Sarah Zapiler
almost 7 years ago

BIG Cocktails

At La Distillerie, the drinks are strong AND giant. Served in mason jars, whichever cocktail you choose from the book-length menu can be served in a regular or "grand" mason jar.

The space is dimly lit and inviting, a little out of the way of the main bar lined streets nearby in the Latin Quarter. Cocktails were perfectly mixed and the menu will guide you on the strength, acidity or sweetness of the drink with nifty little scales by each drink - so you can't go wrong!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points