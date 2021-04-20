Where are you going?
La Despensa de Rafael

Cl. 70 #4-63, Bogotá, Colombia
Website
| +57 1 2554138
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 12:30pm - 3:30pm, 7:30pm - 11pm

The patio here is the best place to indulge in pisco-based cocktails like the Lulo Sour, made from the lulo fruit, similar to an orange. Small plates combine Peruvian and Mediterranean flavors. Try the grilled octopus with parsley cream.

Calle 70A No. 9–95. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.
By Nicholas Gill , AFAR Contributor

