La Despensa de Rafael
Cl. 70 #4-63, Bogotá, Colombia
| +57 1 2554138
Photo courtesy of La Despensa de Rafael
More info
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 12:30pm - 3:30pm, 7:30pm - 11pm
La Despensa de Rafael, BogotáThe patio here is the best place to indulge in pisco-based cocktails like the Lulo Sour, made from the lulo fruit, similar to an orange. Small plates combine Peruvian and Mediterranean flavors. Try the grilled octopus with parsley cream.
Calle 70A No. 9–95. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.