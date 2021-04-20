La Colombe Torrefaction 270 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012, USA

More info Sat, Sun 8:30am - 6:30pm Mon - Fri 7:30am - 6:30pm

New York City's Newest Coffee Snobs Hangout A philly girl at heart, I was super excited to know La Colombe expanded to NYC. Originated from the hip coffee shop on Rittenhouse Square, La Colombe was destined to create a buzz in surrounding cities. There are a few locations in NYC now. If you are a coffee shop hang out lover like me, you will be super stoked to find a new place to work, relax and jolt up!