La Colombe Torrefaction

270 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Website
| +1 212-625-1717
More info

Sat, Sun 8:30am - 6:30pm
Mon - Fri 7:30am - 6:30pm

New York City's Newest Coffee Snobs Hangout

A philly girl at heart, I was super excited to know La Colombe expanded to NYC. Originated from the hip coffee shop on Rittenhouse Square, La Colombe was destined to create a buzz in surrounding cities. There are a few locations in NYC now. If you are a coffee shop hang out lover like me, you will be super stoked to find a new place to work, relax and jolt up!
By Susan Singer

Anne Nguyen
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago

Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

