La Collégiale Sainte Waudru Place du Chapitre, 7000 Mons, Belgium

Time - the death of us all! The Sainte Waudru mini-cathedral is a piece of art down in the city of Mons and it houses an interesting little art collection as well as beautiful stained glass windows and the Golden Cart that is used once a year for the city's festival.



My favorite part, in the back of the collegiale and just near a couple of grounded gargoyles is this old clock. What makes the scene more interesting, more Gothic is the robed skeleton alongside of it. Intriguing!