La Collégiale Sainte Waudru

Place du Chapitre, 7000 Mons, Belgium
+32 65 84 46 94
Time - the death of us all!

The Sainte Waudru mini-cathedral is a piece of art down in the city of Mons and it houses an interesting little art collection as well as beautiful stained glass windows and the Golden Cart that is used once a year for the city's festival.

My favorite part, in the back of the collegiale and just near a couple of grounded gargoyles is this old clock. What makes the scene more interesting, more Gothic is the robed skeleton alongside of it. Intriguing!
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Grounded gargoyles

Outside of the collegiale, a small cathedral, there are many gargoyles perching atop, looking down at the passers by. Over the years some of them could no longer take it and fell to the ground. Three of them are now resting inside the collegiale, giving the visitors a chance to see these beasts up close.

