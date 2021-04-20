La Cigale
Hidalgo 398, Proyecto escola, Centro, 48300 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
| +52 322 222 7938
Sun - Sat 5pm - 11pm
French Flavor in Puerto VallartaNo one travels to Puerto Vallarta for its French food, but if they're craving something different after tasting their way through the port city's tacos and tortas, they may be pleasantly surprised by just how good the comida francesa is at La Cigale.
The French-style bistro, open for lunch and dinner, evokes Paris, from its design and decor to its menu. The latter includes the usual suspects, such as French onion soup, as well as some dishes that may be a particular surprise, given the location, including escargot.