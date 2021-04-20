La Cigale
25 de Mayo 597, C1002ABK CABA, Argentina
| +54 11 4893-2332
More info
Mon - Fri 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 3am
Sat 9:30pm - 3am
An After-Work Hot Spot, With a French TwistThough bustling to the point of chaos during the work day, at night, Buenos Aires' Microcentro (or downtown) clears out to creepy effect - watch your bag if you're walking these streets after all the businessmen have gone home. But with the infusion of some excellent new bars and restaurants, the city's business center, slowly but surely, has been picking up momentum as an after-dark destination.
Stylish but understated La Cigale isn't new - it's one of those places that's proudly been downtown all along, bringing in a regular crowd of twenty- and thirtysomethings for live music, two-for-one specials on caipirinhas and mojitos. It's an artistic, French-inspired place with a famously beautiful tiled bar; it starts filling up after work and, on many nights, it's packed well after midnight. Especially if you're staying downtown, it's worth a stop for the people-watching opportunities alone.