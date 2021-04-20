Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

La Cigale

25 de Mayo 597, C1002ABK CABA, Argentina
Website
| +54 11 4893-2332
An After-Work Hot Spot, With a French Twist Buenos Aires Argentina

More info

Mon - Fri 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 3am
Sat 9:30pm - 3am

An After-Work Hot Spot, With a French Twist

Though bustling to the point of chaos during the work day, at night, Buenos Aires' Microcentro (or downtown) clears out to creepy effect - watch your bag if you're walking these streets after all the businessmen have gone home. But with the infusion of some excellent new bars and restaurants, the city's business center, slowly but surely, has been picking up momentum as an after-dark destination.

Stylish but understated La Cigale isn't new - it's one of those places that's proudly been downtown all along, bringing in a regular crowd of twenty- and thirtysomethings for live music, two-for-one specials on caipirinhas and mojitos. It's an artistic, French-inspired place with a famously beautiful tiled bar; it starts filling up after work and, on many nights, it's packed well after midnight. Especially if you're staying downtown, it's worth a stop for the people-watching opportunities alone.
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points