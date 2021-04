Oh La La

Despite the French blowing up the Rainbow Warrior in Auckland 's harbour, their food is still popular here. Francophiles and other foodies will love La Cigale French-style Farmers Market, held every Saturday and Sunday morning next to La Cigale café in Parnell. Chicken liver parfaits, in-season oysters, traditionally made sausages, smoked garlic, paella and crepe - it's all there. The market opens at 8 on Saturdays and 9 on Sundays, and the good news is you don't have to go very far to get there.