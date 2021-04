La Cidrerie du Marais - Crepes in Paris

THey say the best crêpes in Paris are in the Montparnasse district. But while that may be true, I had an exceptional lunch at the La Cidrerie du Marais. The owners are from Breton so it is "legit" and the offerings are diverse. I had the simple "Complete" which is a classic buckwheat crêpe with ham, cheese and an egg on top. Order with a (couple) bollets of cider you can't go wrong. But save room for dessert! This crêpe with calvados, ice cream and cream - sinful and delicious!