La Ciccia 291 30th St, San Francisco, CA 94131, USA

Head to Noe Valley for Sardinian Food at La Ciccia Craving Sardinian food? Head to La Ciccia in Noe Valley, where the husband-and-wife team of Massimiliano Conti and Lorella Degan will take you on a culinary journey to the island just south of Italy.



The chef, a native of Sardinia, serves fresh, lively dishes from his homeland, such as oven-roasted prawns with garlic parsley peperoncini, fresh linguine with a seafood sauce and squid ink, and a plate of Sardinian cheeses with honey.



Order a glass of wine or two from the carefully curated wine list, which features 180 bottles from Italy (and more than a quarter of them from Sardinia).



La Ciccia—which means “fat” in Italian, though the term is actually used to address someone you love—is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 to 10 p.m.