La Ciccia
291 30th St, San Francisco, CA 94131, USA
| +1 415-550-8114
Tue - Sat 5:30pm - 10pm
Head to Noe Valley for Sardinian Food at La CicciaCraving Sardinian food? Head to La Ciccia in Noe Valley, where the husband-and-wife team of Massimiliano Conti and Lorella Degan will take you on a culinary journey to the island just south of Italy.
The chef, a native of Sardinia, serves fresh, lively dishes from his homeland, such as oven-roasted prawns with garlic parsley peperoncini, fresh linguine with a seafood sauce and squid ink, and a plate of Sardinian cheeses with honey.
Order a glass of wine or two from the carefully curated wine list, which features 180 bottles from Italy (and more than a quarter of them from Sardinia).
La Ciccia—which means “fat” in Italian, though the term is actually used to address someone you love—is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 to 10 p.m.