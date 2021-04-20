La Chronique 104 Avenue Laurier O, Montréal, QC H2T 2N7, Canada

Photo courtesy of Restaurant La Chronique More info Sun - Sat 6pm - 10pm Tue - Fri 12pm - 3pm

La Chronique La Chronique opened in 1995 and has regularly been on the lists of Montréal's top restaurants for more than 25 years. Chef/owner Marc De Canck is originally from Belgium but has long been one of the leading figures in the city's culinary scene, often mentioned in the same breath as his contemporary Normand Laprise. While the latter has a reputation for sometimes daring and flashy presentations, De Canck is known for simpler but always impressive dishes. Today the kitchen is overseen by Olivier de Montigny, De Canck's stepson, who upholds the restaurant's reputation by continuing to serve classic French dishes—foie gras, sweetbreads, and perfectly prepared fish from the Atlantic and Québec's lakes and streams. La Chronique is not trendy, but it's a consistently reliable favorite if you want to enjoy an elegant meal, flawlessly prepared, during your time in Montréal.