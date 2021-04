Sleep in the tower of a 14th Century Abbey

If you are looking for a super off-the-beaten-path option for a hotel in the Genoa area, stay a few nights at the La Cervara Abbey set high on the mountain between Santa Margherita and Portofino.Super posh, and super exclusive (maybe one night is enough??), this stunning Abbey has a few overnight guest rooms - include one tucked into the old tower that once held King Charles V of Spain prisoner in 1525. With sweeping views of the water, this hotel is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and a wonderful way to be centrally located to enjoy all the activities of the Portofino promontory (ie hiking, watersports, shopping, etc.).