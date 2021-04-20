La Casa del Mundo
Jaibalito, Lake Atitlán, Guatemala
| +502 5204 5558
Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm
Cat NapThese two brothers were the life of the party at La Casa del Mundo. One minute they were lying with each other sweetly, the next they were clawing at each other and rolling around meowing. A true sibling relationship! There was a great swinging chair on the porch overlooking the lake, and you couldn't sit on it without one of these guys jumping up on your lap or pawing at the woven seat. It made the stay at Casa del Mundo that much more like home.
Buenos días!
With a view like this -- from bed! -- who would want to get up and out?! Nearly every room at Casa del Mundo has such a vista. (And no, I don't work for them -- I just can't speak highly enough of this gem of a spot!) Not only is it a TERRIFIC deal (rooms are as cheap as $53!) but it's such a charming place to relax for a few days. Dinners are communal, making it the PERFECT place to meet other travelers visiting the lake. Oh and the food is delicious, too! Pack a book, some sunscreen and expect to be delighted...and at peace.
Desayuno: Homemade Granola 'N Yogurt!
Peanuts! Sesame seeds! Coconut! The homemade granola at CDM is NOT to be missed. Seriously. I had it daily and I stayed 5 days! My cousins, who told me about this hotel, spoke so highly of it, I had to smuggle some home for them. I'm just bummed I didn't bring more home for myself. They sell it by the pound, so stock up -- it's worth it!
Beautiful cliffside hotel overlooking Lake Atitlan
If you're looking for a lovely place to rest your head overlooking one of the most beautiful lakes in the world, La Casa del Mundo fits the bill. Although it's pretty much the only thing in the small town of Jaibolito, the staff makes sure you feel at home and the rooms are clean and charming, decorated with beautiful native textiles. And although it's a bit of climb to get to the hotel once you disembark your boat, it's worth it for the amazing views from your room and the balconies. Spend your days lazing in the hammocks, swimming in the lake, and eating the delicious food. Perfection!