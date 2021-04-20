La Casa del Mundo

Buenos días!

With a view like this -- from bed! -- who would want to get up and out?! Nearly every room at Casa del Mundo has such a vista. (And no, I don't work for them -- I just can't speak highly enough of this gem of a spot!) Not only is it a TERRIFIC deal (rooms are as cheap as $53!) but it's such a charming place to relax for a few days. Dinners are communal, making it the PERFECT place to meet other travelers visiting the lake. Oh and the food is delicious, too! Pack a book, some sunscreen and expect to be delighted...and at peace.